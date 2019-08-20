Insider Selling: Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Insider Sells 62,500 Shares of Stock

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) insider Hassan Wahla sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $711,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,820.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hassan Wahla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Hassan Wahla sold 10,000 shares of Telenav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Hassan Wahla sold 110,000 shares of Telenav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $880,000.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Hassan Wahla sold 49,999 shares of Telenav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $369,992.60.

NASDAQ:TNAV traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 607,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,662. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $514.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.71. Telenav Inc has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 42.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 275.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 1,452.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Telenav in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TNAV shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenav in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telenav in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

