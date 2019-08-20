Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.90, for a total value of C$789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,989,442.10.

R. Gregory Laing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, R. Gregory Laing sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total value of C$800,500.00.

On Monday, June 24th, R. Gregory Laing sold 6,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.99, for a total value of C$401,940.00.

TSE:AEM traded up C$1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$78.97. 344,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,754. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of C$42.35 and a twelve month high of C$80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.289 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$68.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$48.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

