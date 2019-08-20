Insider Buying: RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) CFO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) CFO Todd T. Mitchell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $13,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RIBT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. 47,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,715. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

