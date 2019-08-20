Insider Buying: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) CEO Acquires 37,000 Shares of Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) CEO Lonnel Coats acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,388.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lonnel Coats also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Lonnel Coats acquired 40,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. 531,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,907. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $145.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,949,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 201,393 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $105,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 665,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 78,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 119,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

