Insider Buying: Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Major Shareholder Buys 43,110 Shares of Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 43,110 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $345,311.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abrams Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 44,468 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $490,926.72.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 178,659 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $1,972,395.36.
NYSE:CWH traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. 609,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,178. The stock has a market cap of $735.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. Camping World Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.
CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Camping World from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camping World has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,108,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,292,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,898,000 after buying an additional 398,118 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth about $3,101,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth about $2,783,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter worth about $2,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.83% of the company’s stock.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
