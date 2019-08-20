Insider Buying: Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Major Shareholder Buys 43,110 Shares of Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 43,110 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $345,311.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abrams Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 44,468 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $490,926.72.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 178,659 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $1,972,395.36.

NYSE:CWH traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. 609,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,178. The stock has a market cap of $735.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. Camping World Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Camping World from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camping World has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,108,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,292,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,898,000 after buying an additional 398,118 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth about $3,101,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth about $2,783,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter worth about $2,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

