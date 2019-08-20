Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Input Capital Corp (CVE:INP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.82. Input Capital shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 6,130 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75.

About Input Capital (CVE:INP)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. It provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs of their farm. The company sells its products to grain handling companies and canola crushing plants located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, as well as in the Montana and North Dakota.

