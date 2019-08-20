Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) VP Charles Roach Sells 2,000 Shares

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 107,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles Roach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of Inphi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $129,600.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of Inphi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $120,960.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of Inphi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $124,320.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of Inphi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $121,220.00.

NYSE:IPHI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.48. 293,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,271. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Inphi by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $1,056,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inphi by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter worth $1,308,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Inphi from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Inphi from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price objective on Inphi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Inphi to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Inphi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

