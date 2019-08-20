Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.95. Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 337 shares changing hands.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

