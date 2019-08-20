Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.59

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.59 and traded as low as $20.35. Ilika shares last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 96,821 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ilika in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75.

Ilika (LON:IKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported GBX (2.42) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (2.40) (($0.03)) by GBX (0.02) ($0.00). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ilika plc will post 438.999999 EPS for the current year.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in the automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company develops solid state batteries for a range of applications in the Internet of things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors.

