IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.27

Shares of IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.27 and traded as high as $19.32. IES shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 8,258 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of IES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $405.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Matthews purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 60.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IES by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IES by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in IES by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in IES by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

