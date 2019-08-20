IceChain (ICHX) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. IceChain has a market capitalization of $5,039.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IceChain has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One IceChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IceChain Token Profile

IceChain (ICHX) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 709,361,754 tokens. IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain . The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IceChain is icechain.io

IceChain Token Trading

IceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

