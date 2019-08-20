IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $55,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $255,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $294,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total transaction of $1,706,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $666,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,272 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $273.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.37.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $251.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $158.29 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

