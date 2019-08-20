HyperStake Trading 36% Higher Over Last Week (HYP)

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. HyperStake has a market cap of $429,140.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperStake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. In the last seven days, HyperStake has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperStake alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012695 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake Profile

HyperStake (HYP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,376,719,887 coins. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperStake is hyperstake.io . The official message board for HyperStake is forum.hyperstake.io . HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here

HyperStake Coin Trading

HyperStake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperStake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperStake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.