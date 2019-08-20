Hype Token Price Up 46% Over Last Week (HYPE)

Hype Token (CURRENCY:HYPE) traded 65.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Hype Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, DDEX and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Hype Token has traded up 46% against the US dollar. Hype Token has a market capitalization of $227,742.00 and approximately $77,945.00 worth of Hype Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00262179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.01306488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00091755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About Hype Token

Hype Token’s total supply is 49,735,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,999,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Hype Token is /r/HYPE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hype Token’s official Twitter account is @hype_token . Hype Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hypetoken . The official website for Hype Token is hypetoken.io

Hype Token Token Trading

Hype Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hype Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hype Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hype Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

