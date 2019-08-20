Hydro Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Hydro has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $441,531.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Upbit, Fatbtc and BitMart. During the last week, Hydro has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.52 or 0.04737155 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00046234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001153 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000889 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hydro Profile

HYDRO is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,503,999,061 tokens. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Fatbtc, IDAX, Upbit, BitForex, DEx.top, CoinEx, IDEX, Mercatox and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

