Humanscape Market Cap Hits $12.84 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and $10,114.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00263748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.01336717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00022951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00092656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 108,473,427,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,900,481,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bilaxy and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

