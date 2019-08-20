Humaniq Hits 1-Day Volume of $34,420.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $34,420.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00261195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.01305946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022160 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091652 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Mercatox, YoBit, Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

