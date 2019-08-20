Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Director Purchases $33,270.00 in Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $33,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,882.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HPP stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $33.55. 657,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,150. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $36.19.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $196.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPP. TheStreet downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 152,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

