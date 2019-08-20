Huami (NYSE:HMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Huami (NYSE:HMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.52), Morningstar.com reports. Huami had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter. Huami updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HMI stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 73,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,205. Huami has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $669.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Huami alerts:

HMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huami from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Huami by 49.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,319,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after buying an additional 1,766,329 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huami by 5,219.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 822,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 806,796 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huami by 951.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 839,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 759,662 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huami in the second quarter worth $3,799,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Huami by 1,021.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 240,825 shares in the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.