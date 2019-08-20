Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 482 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index accounts for 0.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the first quarter valued at $95,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,096. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $41.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.