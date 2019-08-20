Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd makes up about 4.2% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

BMV SHY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.08. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.68. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a twelve month low of $1,477.38 and a twelve month high of $1,667.15.

