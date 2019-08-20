Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires New Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,408,000 after acquiring an additional 549,115 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 69.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 38,725 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,150,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. 34,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,331. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.07. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

