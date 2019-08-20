Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 416,205 shares.The stock last traded at $0.21 and had previously closed at $0.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Houston American Energy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,938 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.21% of Houston American Energy worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.