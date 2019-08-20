Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $192.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.12.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $16,567,742.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $9.21 on Tuesday, reaching $217.16. The stock had a trading volume of 522,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,222. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.85. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $219.30. The company has a market capitalization of $224.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

