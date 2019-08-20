Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 3.2% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 56,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $9.08 on Tuesday, reaching $217.03. 538,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,222. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $219.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.12.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

