Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

HOLI opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $922.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.36. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.75 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,566,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $16,753,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,348,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,617,000 after buying an additional 656,729 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,215,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,090,000 after buying an additional 564,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,266,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,450,000 after buying an additional 330,523 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

