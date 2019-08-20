HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

HollyFrontier has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. HollyFrontier has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HollyFrontier to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

HFC opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.08. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on HollyFrontier and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

