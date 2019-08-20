HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
HollyFrontier has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. HollyFrontier has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HollyFrontier to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.
HFC opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.08. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on HollyFrontier and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.
In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
HollyFrontier Company Profile
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
