Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Bronek E. Masojada Sells 37,500 Shares

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.58), for a total transaction of £590,625 ($771,756.17).

Shares of Hiscox stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,583 ($20.68). The company had a trading volume of 601,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,689.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,631.24. Hiscox Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

HSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,571 ($20.53) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 1,619 ($21.16) target price for the company. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,569.73 ($20.51).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

