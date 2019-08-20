Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Bronek E. Masojada Sells 37,500 Shares

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.58), for a total transaction of £590,625 ($771,756.17).
Shares of Hiscox stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,583 ($20.68). The company had a trading volume of 601,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,689.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,631.24. Hiscox Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.47.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 0.78%.
About Hiscox
Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.
