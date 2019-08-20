Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after buying an additional 831,335 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 975.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 557,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,768,000 after buying an additional 505,327 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,194,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after buying an additional 366,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after buying an additional 295,353 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

CDK traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.24. 3,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $64.77.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.10 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $50,740.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,415.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $96,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

