Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $654,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,208.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 10,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.17.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,825. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

