Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $520,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6,316.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5,118.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $209,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 79,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $358,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $4,560,434.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 279,551 shares in the company, valued at $37,733,793.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 250 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.10 per share, with a total value of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,487. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.34.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.35.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

