Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.74

Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $9.50. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 305 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Advisors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

