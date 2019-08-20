Heartland Group Holdings Ltd (HGH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06 on September 6th

Heartland Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:HGH) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $922.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.60. Heartland Group has a 1 year low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of A$1.67 ($1.18).
Heartland Group Company Profile
