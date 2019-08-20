Heartland Group Holdings Ltd (HGH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06 on September 6th

Heartland Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:HGH) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $922.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.60. Heartland Group has a 1 year low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of A$1.67 ($1.18).

Heartland Group Company Profile

Heartland Group Holdings Limited provides various financial services in New Zealand and Australia. The company offers various financial services for families, including term, transactional, and savings based deposit accounts; residential and reverse mortgage lending services; and motor vehicle and consumer finance, and other financial services.

