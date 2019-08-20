Head-To-Head Comparison: Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) and ING Groep (OTCMKTS:ING)

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) and ING Groep (NYSE:ING) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of ING Groep shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and ING Groep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 19.56% N/A N/A ING Groep 24.99% 8.83% 0.50%

Volatility and Risk

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ING Groep has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ING Groep pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) does not pay a dividend. ING Groep pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ING Groep has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and ING Groep, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 0 0 0 0 N/A ING Groep 1 4 4 0 2.33

ING Groep has a consensus price target of $11.15, suggesting a potential upside of 19.12%. Given ING Groep’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ING Groep is more favorable than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and ING Groep’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) $47.07 million 3.58 $9.21 million $1.38 14.78 ING Groep $21.36 billion 1.71 $5.62 billion $1.64 5.71

ING Groep has higher revenue and earnings than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia). ING Groep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ING Groep beats Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, overdraft protection, insurance, and online and mobile banking services, as well as cash management, merchant, payment processing, check scanning, and lockbox services. The company operates five branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, and Clarendon, as well as has 55,000 ATMs. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides mortgage, payment, savings, investment, and secured and unsecured lending products and services. In addition, the company offers specialized lending, corporate finance, and debt and equity markets solutions, as well as working capital, cash management, and trade and treasury services; and financial market, trade finance, overdraft, and foreign exchange transaction services. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and rest of Europe. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

