Head-To-Head Analysis: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) & Himax Technologies (NYSE:HIMX)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

This table compares United Microelectronics and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 2.04% 1.41% 0.79% Himax Technologies 0.26% 0.76% 0.40%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for United Microelectronics and Himax Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 2 5 2 0 2.00 Himax Technologies 1 3 1 0 2.00

United Microelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $1.78, indicating a potential downside of 14.83%. Himax Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.80, indicating a potential upside of 127.49%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Microelectronics and Himax Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $4.92 billion 1.03 $250.82 million N/A N/A Himax Technologies $723.60 million 0.50 $8.57 million $0.06 35.17

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Himax Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Himax Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Himax Technologies pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Himax Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; LED driver and power management ICs; scaler products for monitors and projectors; tailor-made video processing IC solutions; silicon IPs; and liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for automotive industry. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and machine vision, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, and Internet on Things. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration with Kneron to develop and commercialize a 3D sensing and AI-enabled security and surveillance solution. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.