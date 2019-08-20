Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 99.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 506,680 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,358,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,521,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 129.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 94,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 53,242 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $205,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,067.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $353,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,805,656 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $59.22. 18,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,575. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

