Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.5% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 168,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 94,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $1,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total value of $4,323,033.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,030,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,479,075,506.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.18. The company had a trading volume of 992,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,061. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $278.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

