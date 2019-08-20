Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,575 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 72,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,869. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $73.95 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average is $91.27. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. ValuEngine lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.59.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

