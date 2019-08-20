Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.2% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $27,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 57.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in Medtronic by 4.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.41.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,870,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,898. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $104.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 10,900 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

