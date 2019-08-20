Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,370 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

UNH traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $241.98. 1,360,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,414. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,620. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

