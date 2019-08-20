Halmont Properties (CVE:HMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Halmont Properties Corp (CVE:HMT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 100500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.00. The firm has a market cap of $98.74 million and a PE ratio of 30.65.

Halmont Properties (CVE:HMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.93 million for the quarter.

Halmont Properties Corporation invests in commercial and forest properties, and securities of companies holding property, energy, and infrastructure assets in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in three commercial office properties, and a 75% interest in the ground and second floor retail premises of a residential condominium complex located in the Toronto Entertainment District.

