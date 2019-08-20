GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,988,000 after acquiring an additional 965,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,343,175,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,573,438,000 after acquiring an additional 922,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,747,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,721,000 after acquiring an additional 391,437 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.77. 763,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,414. The company has a market capitalization of $232.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,569.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,195,620. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.