GWM Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,059 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,011 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.70. 34,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.89. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $64.38 and a 1-year high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $596,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,157,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 885,102 shares of company stock worth $71,110,429 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.