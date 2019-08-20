GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 48.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 928.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,568. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

