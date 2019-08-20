GWM Advisors LLC Buys 776 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1,170.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,849,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,739,000 after purchasing an additional 239,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $68.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point set a $60.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $580,247.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $58.02. 6,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,940. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.68%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

