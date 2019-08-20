GWM Advisors LLC Buys 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,316,919,000 after purchasing an additional 125,866 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857,647 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,937,763,000 after acquiring an additional 76,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,267,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,495,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $6.54 on Tuesday, hitting $1,191.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,165.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,154.76. The company has a market capitalization of $816.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.75 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

