GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.48 Million

Equities analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to post $89.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.10 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- posted sales of $2.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,597.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year sales of $305.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $341.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $656.33 million, with estimates ranging from $472.63 million to $843.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $72.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2096.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWPH shares. BidaskClub lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.70.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $52,133.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,796.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Waldegrave sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,404. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,535,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.85. 329,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,134. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 8.31. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.83 and its 200 day moving average is $166.70.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

