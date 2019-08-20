GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Receives $94.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.94.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GrubHub from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GrubHub from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $39,616.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $521,495.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $472,422.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,340.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,926 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at $33,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSE:GRUB traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.63. 1,912,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,483. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $149.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

