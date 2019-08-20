GreenMed (GRMD) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. GreenMed has a total market cap of $12,668.00 and $6.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GreenMed alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00261104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.01301188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00092633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000411 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GreenMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenMed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.