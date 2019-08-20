Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Trading 6.8% Higher

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78, 1,057,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 969,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Monday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.92 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 0.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,083,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 84,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the second quarter valued at about $4,712,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,599,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,873 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the second quarter valued at about $3,858,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 177.3% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,348,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 861,915 shares during the period.

Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

